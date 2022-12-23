HUDSON — Paul R. Pierce, 64, of Hudson and formerly of Auburn, died Sunday Dec. 18, 2022, in Citrus Springs, Florida.
He was born in Auburn on Oct. 12, 1958, to Richard and Opal Eileen (McNall) Pierce.
Paul was a 1977 graduate of DeKalb High School. He worked for 28 years for Forrest River of Goshen as director of parts, service and warranty before retiring in 2014. After his retirement he ran his own business, Fairway RV Inspections LLC, where he was a subject matter expert and witness in the inspection of RV’s for the entire industry. Throughout his career, Paul created and fostered many close friendships with his fellow colleagues, who respected him very well.
He married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Amy Suzanne Kruger, on June 5, 1982, in Auburn. Paul and Amy also renewed their vows for their 25th wedding anniversary on June 5, 2007, in Paris, France.
After Paul’s retirement from Forrest River, he and Amy toured the United States in their motorhome for the next three years. Then in 2016 they realized their dream of owning a vacation home in Citrus Springs, Florida. They also continued to travel to several exotic locations such as Belize, Guatemala, Europe and Mexico. They also spent their 40th anniversary in Costa Rica.
Paul was an avid fisherman throughout his life and spent much of his free time on the water while living at their lake house in Hudson. His second favorite hobby was golfing. Paul never missed hitting the links with his friends every Sunday while they were living at their home in Citrus Springs.
When not on the water or the golf course, you could find Paul watching sports or riding his motorcycles. His favorite teams were the Indiana Hoosiers and the Washington Redskins. If you knew Paul, you knew he was a Redskins fan! His favorite sporting event was March Madness.
He and Amy also very much enjoyed cruising down the backroads on his Harley Davidson and his Kawasaki 900, which he bought when he was 17, and still rides after being completely rebuilt after his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Amy; daughter and son in law, Victoria and Josh Thrasher of Bluffton; granddaughter Wren Thrasher; father and stepmother, Richard and Phyllis; sister, Diane Armstrong; mother-in-law, Becky Wolff of Auburn; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Laura and Dennis Eckert of Fort Wayne, Jenny and John Antrup of Auburn, and Molly and Gus Morrow of Garrett; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and his beloved cockapoo, Ella Belle.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center Street, Auburn. Calling is Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be given in memory of Paul to DeKalb County Humane Shelter or American Heart Association. To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
