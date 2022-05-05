KENDALLVILLE — Betty Carolyn Taylor, age 91, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Mrs. Taylor was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on July 24, 1930, to Mary Elizabeth (Gillian) Ihrie and Wendall Ihrie. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Kendallville High School in 1948.
She married Donald Lee Taylor on Nov. 23, 1950, in Kendallville, and he preceded her in death on July 18, 2001.
Carolyn was a long-time employee of Kraft Foods in Kendallville.
Survivors include daughters, Sally Taylor, of Kendallville and Linda and David Davis, of Albion; sons, Daniel and Arlene “Beanie” Taylor, of Kendallville and Douglas Taylor, of Kendallville; nine grandchildren, Tiffany and Todd Maurer, of Fishers, Tyann and Mike Miller, of Goshen, Troy and Jessica Taylor, of Kendallville, Jacqueline and Chuck Lehner, of Kendallville, Kara and Jon Owen, of Kendallville, Darrin and Brittany Taylor, of Hamilton, Donald and Sasha Taylor, of Kendallville, Shaun and Aubrey Davis, of Fort Wayne, Dana and Josh Clark, of Kendallville and Ryan and Kaleigh Davis, of Avilla; also surviving are many deeply loved great-grandchildren; brother, Kent Ihrie, of Witmer Lake near Wolcottville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2001; daughter, Janet Kaye Hearn; grandson, Tyson Nicholas Taylor; sister, Sheila Dianne Peachy; sister in-law, Ruth Ihrie; and nephew, Jeffrey Norris.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville, with Pastor Donna Holcomb officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Noble County Humane Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
