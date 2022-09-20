WATERLOO — Roger D. Rinehold, age 78, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Bethlehem Woods in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on July 15, 1944, in DeKalb County to Carl and Lorraine (Likens) Rinehold.
Roger honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1961 until 1965.
He worked for many years for Nucor Building Systems in Waterloo. He then decided to work for Starfleet RV Transportation, so that he could travel and see the country.
Roger was an avid woodworker and carpenter and throughout his life he would remodel and build cabinets and other things for people. He loved working with wood. Roger also loved horses and he was a long-time member of DeKalb County Horseman’s Association.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Kerri Rinehold, of Albion; three granddaughters, Mackenzie Rinehold, Michaela Rinehold and Natasha Rinehold; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Max Reinoehl, of Ashley; sister-in-law, Jean Rinehold, of Waterloo; several nieces and nephews; and other extended family members.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Dale Rinehold.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Funeral services will follow immediately after the visitation at 2 p.m., on Friday at the funeral home, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Rinehold family to help with expenses.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
