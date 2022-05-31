LIGONIER — Audrey Mae Bishop, age 84, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville, Indiana.
She was born on Jan. 27, 1938, the daughter of Grover and Lula (Haines) West in Kimmell, Indiana.
On Sept. 5, 1964, she married Gary W. Bishop in Ligonier, Indiana.
She is survived by her husband of more than 56 years, Gary Bishop Sr., of Ligonier, Indiana; children, Tammy (David) Waliczek, of North Webster, Indiana, Rena (Thomas) Fish, of Ligonier, Indiana, and Gary (Susan) Bishop Jr., of Fort Wayne, Indiana; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews; along with her precious cats, Princess, Brooke, Tigger and Angel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; eight siblings; and her son, Lauren G. Bishop, in 2019.
Audrey worked at Monsanto for many years and retired from Creps Quality Bakery after 15 years.
She was a member of Ligonier United Methodist Church and loved cooking, especially baking, and more than anything, spending time with her grandchildren and granddoggies.
A funeral service will be held in Audrey’s honor at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Jean Ness will officiate.
Family and friends will be received from 3-6 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center in Ligonier following the service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Heart to Heart Hospice, 7221 Engle Road, Suite 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
