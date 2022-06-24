AVILLA — Renea Vice, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at her home in Avilla.
Renea was born at McCray Memorial Hospital in Kendallville on May 30, 1958, to Frank and Ruby (Hunter) Wicker.
Renea was a member of the Avilla American Legion. She was most known for her caring and loving attitude toward others. Renea enjoyed socializing with her many friends at the Avilla Tap.
She worked at the Kendallville Day Care for many years, where she enjoyed teaching and nurturing the kids she came in contact with.
She will be deeply missed by her loved ones and all who knew her.
Renea is survived by her longtime companion, Scott "Hank" Henry; brother, Garry Wicker of Albion; sisters, Renecia and Jimmy King, of Kentucky, and Donna and Mike Franks, of Rome City; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Vice; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior to service.
Visitation will also be from 5-8 p.m., on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the funeral home.
She will be laid to rest at Hooper-King Cemetery, rural Avilla.
Contributions in Renea's memory may be directed to Kendallville Day Care or Avilla American Legion Post 240.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
