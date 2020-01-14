Hamilton — Bettie May Evertts, 92, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at her sons home, surrounded by her family.
She was born July 2, 1927, in Butler, Indiana, to Clifton Earl and Dessie M. (Thompson) Casebere.
She married Gerald M. “Jack” Evertts on Sept. 8, 1951, in Butler, and he preceded her in death on April 3, 1999.
Bettie enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing, crafting and traveling. She especially enjoyed touring the old mansions.
She was a member of Hamilton Rebekah’s Lodge # 315, Hamilton Pythian Sisters, the Butler Red Hats and a charter member of PSI RHO Chapter of KDP.
Surviving are two sons, Gerald Bruce Evertts, of Metz, and Thomas Allen (Danielle) Evertts, of Hamilton; two daughters, Joyce (Scott) Fleming, of Hamilton, and Delores “Dee” Howarth, of Fremont; eight grandchildren, Tyler and Jaclyn Howarth, Carly Muzzy, Emily Harbaugh, Josh, TJ, Adam and Andrew Evertts; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth Ann (Wayne) McNabb, of Butler.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, William Howarth; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Evertts; brother and sister-in-law, Curtis and Eleanor Casebere; and a sister and brother-in-law, Geraldine and Alvin Sellens.
Funeral dervices for Bettie May Evertts will be held at 2 p.m,, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, with Pastor Mike Smith of Hamilton United Methodist Church officiating.
Burial will follow at Hamilton Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Family requests memorials to be given in memory of Bettie May Evertts, be directed to the Hamilton Fire Department, 7760 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, IN 46742.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hejohnsonfh.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, of Butler, has been entrusted in assisting the family with the arrangements.
