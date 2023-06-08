ANGOLA — Suzanne Marie (Kissner) Lenhart, 76, of Angola, Indiana, passed peacefully on Friday, May 26, 2023, at University of Michigan Medicine Hospital.
She was born on Friday, Sept. 13, 1946, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of John Sr., and Josephine (Vanick) Kissner.
In 1967, she married James Lenhart, who died on July 1, 2000.
Valedictorian of her Ayersville High School Class of 1964, she attended Defiance College after having her three children, and in 1982, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Psychology. Suzanne then earned a Master’s degree in Marriage and Family Counseling from Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio, in 1984.
Suzanne spent the majority of her career as a therapist, advocate, and leader in community mental health. Her work spanned addictions, marriage and family, crisis intervention, abuse and trauma. Suzanne helped to develop and grow multiple programs in her various positions, and her family has been told repeatedly how Suzanne literally and figuratively saved hundreds of lives. She went on to teach as an Assistant Professor at both Ivy Tech (Fort Wayne) and Trine University (Tri-State, Angola) for a combined 11 years. Up until her death, Suzanne maintained a small private practice, as it was her honor and life’s work.
She truly had joie de vivre, and loved learning; her travels took her from coast to coast, on several European adventures, and a sacred visit to Machu Picchu. Shortly before her death, she completed a memoir chronicling the journey with her 1998 diagnosis of cancer.
Surviving are her three children, Regina (Stephan) Carey, of Okemos, Michigan, Angela (Kelley) Remington, of Auburn, Indiana, and Anthony (Lindsay), of St. John, Indiana; and six beloved “grands”, Daria, Sophia, Harrison, Marleigh, Magnolia and Haze; her siblings, Patricia Cook, of Whitehouse, Ohio, Marnie Johnson, of Manitou Beach, Michigan, Mary Miller, of Marco Island, Florida, Joe Kissner, of Toledo, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Rita Kissner, of Defiance, Ohio.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters in infancy; and her older siblings, Janice and John.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from noon to 4 p.m., at Defiance College, Serrick Hall.
Memorial page and guestbook available at www.niefuneralhomes.com.
