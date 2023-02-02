GARRETT — Judith A. “Judy” (Hornett) Witherspoon, age 85, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away peacefully, surrounded as she was in life by love, on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
She was born on Oct. 19, 1937, in Auburn, Indiana, a daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Hewitt) Hornett.
Judy was a 1955 graduate of Garrett High School.
She was an active community volunteer as a member of the Garrett Lions Club, Garrett Eagles and was an Assistant Girl Scout Leader for more than 15 years.
Judy worked at Rieke Corporation in Auburn for 36 years, before retiring in 2003.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, and neighbor.
She married James Witherspoon on Aug. 13, 1955, in the Little Chapel in the Garden in Angola. They were together for 56 years, until his passing in 2012.
Judy is survived by her three daughters, Jody (Richard) Barry, of Zionsville, Janice (Todd) Vanderbosch, of Garrett and Jamie (Wesley) Bales, of Gainesville, Georgia; six grandchildren, Emily (Matthew) Hamm, Amy (Gregory) Van Duzer, Josh Vanderbosch, Blake (Amanda) Vanderbosch, Wade (Maddie) Vanderbosch and Morgan Bales; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by a brother, Harry Lee Hornett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Barbara Ronan, Norma Jean Rhoades and Rose Mary Hornett; and two brothers, Charles Jr. and Dennis Hornett.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 1-2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
A memorial service will be held immediately following the gathering on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 2 p.m., with Jerry Weller officiating.
Burial will be at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett, at a later date.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the DeKalb Humane Society, 5730 C.R. 11A, Auburn, IN 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
