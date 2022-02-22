COLUMBIA CITY — Carol Ann Frank, 63, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Born in Columbia City, Indiana, Carol was a daughter of the late Dale Frank and Ardeth Frank who survives.
Carol graduated from Columbia City High School and attended art school and IPFW.
She worked for her family business, H.R. Frank and Sons Greenhouse, for many years, prior to being a floral manager at Seasonal Concepts and Marsh Grocery in Fort Wayne.
She loved designing and working with the people. She was a talented artist, and even did cartooning.
Surviving are her mother, Ardeth Frank; siblings, Kathleen (Darrell) Turner, Linda (Steven) Seidner, Daniel Frank, Matthew (Lisa) Frank and Joel Frank; along with nieces and a nephew.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior.
Burial will be at Huntertown Cemetery.
