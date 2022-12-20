LAGRANGE — Velvon E. Miller, 84, of LaGrange, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, as the result of a single-car accident on Friday.
He was born on Sept. 17, 1938, in Arcola, Moultrie County, Illinois, to Eli J.K. and Elizabeth (Plank) Miller.
Velvon was the owner and operator of the Sunset Motel on U.S 20 for many years. He also worked as a farmer and in various factories around the area. In his later years, he spent his time operating an Amish taxi service.
He served his country through the 1-W service program in Chicago as a young man and always had fond memories of his time in service. He also enjoyed the LaGrange County Steam & Gas shows.
He attended Calvary Chapel in Sturgis, Michigan.
He married Anna E. Lee on March 20, 1958, in Arthur, Illinois. She preceded him in death on Feb. 11, 2022.
Surviving are his children, John Miller (Amber Nunemaker) of Goshen, Irene Lane of LaGrange, Steve Miller of Bristol, and Dave Miller (Loralie Powers) of Santa Cruz, California; six grandchildren, Matt Miller, Renita Miller, Elisha Miller, Danielle Miller, Austin Miller and Jadyn Miller; a great-grandchild, Riley Miller; his siblings, Wilbur (Mary Jane) Miller of Middlebury, Ruby Yoder of Arthur, Illinois, and Marlin (Sandy) Miller of Arthur; and a sister-in-law, Salome Miller of LaGrange.
Preceding Velvon in death are his parents; wife, Anna; son-in-law David Lane; and a brother, Harley E.L. Miller.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St. LaGrange, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Calvary Chapel, 66969 N. Centreville Road, Sturgis. Dana Stauffer will officiate the services and burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Sturgis.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Chapel.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
