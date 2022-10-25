KENDALLVILLE — Robert J. “Bob” Price, 85, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in the emergency room at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
He was born Oct. 4, 1937, in Goshen, Indiana, to Fillmore and Pauline (Elijah) Price.
On Sept. 25, 1960, in Kendallville, he married Carol A. Kammerer.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Mr. Price retired as a truck driver for Tri State Lumber Company in South Milford.
Bob was a member of the Lutheran Church.
He enjoyed fishing, farming, cutting wood, watching birds and his wild pet rabbit friend, Hop A Long. Bob was also an avid IU fan.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Carol Price, of Kendallville; three daughters, CindyRae (Phil) Fisel, of Goshen, Deb (Jeff) Scott, of Auburn, and Sherry (Tony) Stump, of Wawaka; a son, Robert “Bobby” (Donna) Price Jr., of Wawaka; nine grandchildren, Scott Lynch, Josh Lynch, Matt Price, Lori Arnold, Nick (Emmy) Shipe, Laurie (Kyle Muncy) Shipe, Landon (Abby) Scott, Dustin (McKenzie) Riggs, and Tyler Stump; 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Rosalie Baker of Topeka and Nancy Blankenship of Georgia.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lou Wint.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Jean Ness of Ligonier United Methodist Church officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Pallbearers are Tony Stump, Jeff Scott, Nick Shipe, Matt Price, Alex Arnold, Jason Hite, Scott Lynch, Josh Lynch and Steve Isbell.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Noble County Humane Shelter.
View a video tribute after Wednesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
