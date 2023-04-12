HAMILTON — Ronald Edward Taylor, 89, of Hamilton, Indiana, went to see our Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Ronald was born on Dec. 24, 1933, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Edgar and Esther (Klinger) Taylor.
He graduated from Central High School, Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1952.
Ronald married the love of his life, Bonnie Jean Danner, on June 9, 1956. Ronald and Bonnie started a family and lived in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was a design engineer for International Harvester in Fort Wayne and retired in 1990 after 38 years of service.
Ronald served in the United States Navy and was stationed at the Naval Amphibious Base on Coronado Island.
Ronald and his wife Bonnie owned and operated Jim Danndy Hobby Shop in Georgetown Shopping Mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana. After a while, they bought a building on Till and Lima Road in Fort Wayne and opened Summit Hobbies/Summit Speedway in Fort Wayne.
Upon moving up to Hamilton, Indiana, Ronald became instrumental in obtaining space at Fremont Outlet Mall for the displaying of Model trains, called the Tri-State Station. He was a member and past president of GTRAC.
His son Dale, along with his wife Kathy, opened Hobbywürks in Angola, Indiana, in memory of his father and will have Ronald’s model trains displayed there.
Surviving are his loving wife of 66 years, Bonnie Jean Taylor, of Hamilton, Indiana; his children, Mark Alan (Dianna) Taylor, of Hamilton, Indiana, Dawn Elaine Taylor, of Fremont, Indiana, Rick William (Lisa) Taylor, of Angola, Indiana, and Dale Wayne (Katherine) Taylor, of Hamilton, Indiana. Also surviving are his 11 beloved grandchildren; and his two beloved great-grandchildren.
Following Ronald’s wishes, there will be no services at this time.
Burial will be at a later date at South Scott Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
