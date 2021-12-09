ORLAND — Mary Ellen Kain, age 96, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange, Indiana.
She was born on March 31, 1925, in Gilead Township, Michigan, to Howard and Opal (Buck) Green. They preceded her in death.
She married Frederick L. “Fred” Kain on Feb. 27, 1944, at Orland United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 2014.
She was a longtime member of Orland United Methodist Church.
She loved traveling, and went on many trips in the U.S. and Canada. Mary and Fred spent many winters in Bradenton, Florida. They were a farming family, and enjoyed raising horses and going to horse shows.
She worked at Orland Elementary School as a dietician, and Prairie Heights Middle School as a teacher’s aide.
Survivors include a daughter, Patti (Ronald) Waite, of Angola, Indiana; a son, Martin (Donna) Kain, of Bourbon, Indiana; six grandchildren, Ryan and Becky Waite, Raelynn (Waite) and Tim Moore, Jenifer (Kain) and Tim Strater, Justin Pitchellis, Martin (Kaytlyn) Kain II, and Mitch Kain; eight great-grandchildren, Lane, Austin, Lucas, Ethan, Owen, Madison, Brady, and Jarrett; and two great-great-grandchildren, Kaden and Sawyer.
She was also preceded in death by three children, Kenneth, Kathryn Ann and Curtis Kain; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Kain; and a brother, Stanley Green.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. Donna Holcomb will officiate the service.
Visitation will be held prior to the services from 11 a.m., until 1 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed to Orland United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 110, Orland, IN 46776.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indianal.
