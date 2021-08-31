FREMONT — Faith Eloise Anna Ringler, daughter of Ashley Kain and Brant Ringler, of Fremont, Indiana, was stillborn on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
Other survivors include a brother, Weston Ringler; a sister, Alivia Ringler; grandparents, Dan and Tabby Kain, of Orland, Indiana, Terry Ringler (Jodie Leah), of Fremont, Indiana, and Cathy and Kevin Grubbs, of North Adams, Michigan; and great-grandparents, Pam and Rich Kain, of Orland, Indiana, and Jeanie Eichler, of Fremont, Indiana.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the family.
