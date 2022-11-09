GARRETT — Linda C. Burch age 53, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Garrett, Indiana.
Linda was born Jan. 29, 1969, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Gerald and Gloria (Stoeckley) Kage Sr.
She married Christopher L. Burch on April 27, 1996, in Garrett, Indiana.
Linda had worked at H & R Block and was a clerk at Lances Supermarket, in Garrett, Indiana.
Linda is survived by her husband, Chris L. Burch, of Garrett, Indiana; dog, Lucy; siblings, Gerald (Michelle) Kage Jr., of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Steven (Dee Dee) Kage, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Kathy (Harry) Parent, of Avon, Indiana, Cynthia (David) Nolt, of New Market, Alabama, Laura Lemish, of Churubusco, Indiana, Susan (David) Murphy, of Churubusco, Indiana, Bob (Shelly) Kage, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Teresa (David) Haslup, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Jennifer (David) Boatright, of Corpus Christi, Texas; 26 nieces and nephews; and 28 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Gloria Kage Sr.; and sister, Janet Kage.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date.
Memorials are to the family to assist with expenses.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book at www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.