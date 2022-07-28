AUBURN — Heather Lynn Harmon, 35, of Auburn, Indiana, went to her heavenly home on Monday, July 25, 2022.
She was born on May 5, 1987, in Auburn. She was a 2005 graduate of Garrett High School.
Heather was the manager of the Optical department at Vision Source in Auburn.
Heather loved the Lord, her children, her family, her friends, her job and the direction life was headed.
She was a selfless free spirit, who loved life and lived each day to the fullest. She loved deeply, was kind, pure, genuine, compassionate and always saw the best in everyone.
Heather loved to sing and dance and was artistic and creative.
She enjoyed the outdoors and loved fishing.
Surviving are her loving parents, Willie and Janet (Harmon) Massey, of Garrett; her beloved children, Jordan Davis, of Auburn and Kelsi Davis, of Auburn; four siblings, Kristin (Tyson) Workman, of Kendallville, Zach (Amber) Lovejoy, of Auburn, Shayla Massey, of Garrett and Sierra Massey, of Garrett; two nephews, Elijah Lovejoy and Everett Lovejoy; and the love of her life, Tyler Davis of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Doris and William H. Sink, and Eldin Harmon Sr.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 1-2 p.m., on Sunday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation also will be held from 2-6 p.m., on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Janet Massey to help assist and support Heather’s children, Jordan and Kelsi.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
