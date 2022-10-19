COLUMBIA CITY — Billee Jean “Mick” Crutchfield, 90, formerly of Columbia City, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Lehigh Regional Medical Center, Lehigh Acres, Florida.
Born on Oct. 3, 1932, in Perry County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Bert and Kathryn (Sumner) Johnson. She grew up in Perry County.
On July 26, 1972, she married the love of her life and companion since age 17, Clyde E. Crutchfield.
Since 1968, the couple have lived in Columbia City. Clyde died on June 17, 2009. For the past several years, Billee has lived in Lehigh, Florida.
A full-time homemaker, Billee also worked at Precision Plastics, Columbia City, for more than 10 years. After retiring, she worked as a cashier at Columbia City Kwik Mart.
Throughout her adult life, she grew an annual vegetable garden, canning her harvest and making tomato juice. A good cook, she is remembered for her delicious cornbread. She enjoyed making quilts, which have now become family heirlooms. For enjoyment, she read and collected the James Peterson cookbooks.
Surviving is her son, Howard Crutchfield of Alva, Florida; grandchildren, Tim (Amanda) Crutchfield, Julie (Donald) Sparks, both of Columbia City, and Melanie (Dr. Daniel) Nolan, of Fort Wayne; eight great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter, Layla; three sisters, Janice Johnson, of Columbia City, Anna (Steve) Lawman, of Lauren, Illinois, and Karen Reed, of Alabama; and a half-brother, Robert (Helen) Reed, of Columbia City.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a son, Clyde E. Crutchfield Jr.; brother, James L. Johnson; half-brother, FP Reed; and sisters, Carol Parks and Paula Nagle.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Billee will be laid to rest by her beloved Clyde, at South Park Annex Cemetery.
Visitation is from noon until the service on Friday, at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
