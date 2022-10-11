Vernon Ludwig

KENDALLVILLE — Vernon “Pete” L. Ludwig, age 79, of The Villages, Florida, passed into Glory on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
He was born on June 28, 1943, to Thurman and Hazel (Bender) Ludwig in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Pete spent his formative years around the Newville and Butler, Indiana, areas and as an adult he lived in Fort Wayne, Rome City on Sylvan Lake and Kendallville, Indiana, before moving to Florida.
Pete was a supervisor and plant manager for many years, at Harris Flote Bote and Riviera Cruiser, before retirement.
He could often be found puttering around in his garage, making or fixing items. Pete enjoyed helping family and friends do repair or remodeling projects.
He is survived by his wife, Sue, of The Villages, Florida; a daughter, Wendy (John) Boszor, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; stepchildren, Tammy (Mark) Rogman, of Batavia, Illinois, Michelle (Vaughn) Honeycutt and Dennis (Melinda) Weimer, of Avilla, Indiana; two grandchildren, Faith (Tim) Howard and Ben Boszor; step-grandchildren, Tony and Caitlin Moore, Dalton and Ciara Honeycutt and Josh Weimer; five great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents; son Jeffery Ludwig; granddaughter, Sarah Boszor; brother, Edgar Ludwig; and a sister, Shirley Austin.
Per Pete's request, there will be no funeral services.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
