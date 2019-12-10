ANGOLA — Donna Jean Ort, 83, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at her home in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Dec. 28, 1935, in Waterloo, Indiana, to Ernest and Dessie (Durst) Greenfield Fredrick.
She married Norman H. Ort on Oct. 6, 1956.
Donna was a waitress at several area restaurants including, Pizza Hut, Hoosier House and Azars in Angola and Country Air in Auburn, Indiana.
She was a member of Sonlight Church in Angola and Fremont Moose Lodge Auxiliary.
Surviving are her son, David H. (Lesley) Ort, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; two daughters, Holly (Scott) Eib, of Angola and Lori DeVille, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana. Also surviving are her 10 grandchildren, Tracy (Jason Haines) Musser, Jamie (Ross) Ruckel, Jenny (Aaron) Goslee, Jessica (Bobby) Swick, Jolene (Matt Levitt) DeVille, Kerry (Sean Scott) Ort, Jack Miller, Amber Eib, Samantha Eib and Bradly (Michaela Muzzilo) Eib; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Anna Mae (Kern) Butler, of Auburn, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman H. Ort in 2002; and three sisters, Charlotte Butler, Linnett Hartman and Fay Ann Greenfield.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Lake Missionary Church with Pastor Mike Cain officiating.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be given in Donna’s memory to Steuben County Cancer Association or Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
