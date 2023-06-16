WOLCOTTVILLE — Robert K. "Bob" Growcock, 88, of Wolcottville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
He was born on Aug. 7, 1934, in Noble County, Indiana, to Frank and Nina (Weaver) Growcock.
On June 17, 1956, in Cosperville, Indiana, he married Karen Weaver. She preceded him in death on Dec. 19, 2017.
He honorably served in the National Guard.
Through the years Bob had worked as a farmer, had a feed business, was a truck driver, and retired from the service department at Dutch Housing.
He enjoyed hauling his Amish friends, traveling, antique tractors, camping, and spending winters in Florida. He also loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are a daughter, Karla Growcock, of Blackman Lake; two sons, Kevin (Jackie) Growcock, of LaGrange and Kent (Amy) Growcock, of Adams Lake; three grandsons, Justin (Jessi) Growcock, of Wolcottville, Markus (Heather) Evenson, of Adams Lake and Mitchell (Amanda) Evenson, of Fort Wayne; five great-granddaughters, Kylie, Hailie, Alexia, Riley and Harper; a great-grandson, Avery; three sisters, Mary Jo Gard, Nancy (Harold) Fulford and Beverly (Raymond) Groves; and a brother, James (Cathy) Growcock; and a special neighbor lady and good friend, Ann Boots.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Kenny Growcock; four sisters, Donna Growcock, Shirley Rinker, Jean Huth and Peggy Wilbur; and a brother, Larry "Pete" Growcock.
Memorial services will be Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 4 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with Pastor Mike Hamm, of Stroh Church of Christ officiating.
Visitation will also be on Saturday, June 17, 2023, beginning at 1 p.m., until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard.
Preferred memorials are to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. P.O. Box 5, Huntertown, IN 46748.
View a video tribute after Saturday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
