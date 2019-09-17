FORT WAYNE — Lawrence Edward “Larry” Boroff, 82, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, beloved husband and best friend of Evelyn Pauline “Polly” (Talbott) Boroff for 60 years, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the ones he laughed with, lived for, and loved, on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Larry was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He graduated from Elmhurst High School, where he met the love of his life, Polly.
Larry owned the Phillips 66 (Stellhorn Service Center) on Lower Huntington Road for more than 20 years.
He continued working in the automotive industry for Hires and Napa until retiring.
Larry has always been an avid Ford and Volkswagen fan.
Larry and Polly have been members of Avalon Missionary Church for more than 50 years, and have enjoyed lifelong friendships with their group, the Silver Streaks.
Besides his wife Polly, Larry is survived by his two beautiful children, Dean (Lisa) Boroff and Kim Andrew. They are also blessed with seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt), Jon (Michelle), Joseph, Anthony, Holland (Hayley), Samantha, and Sydney. In addition to their grandchildren, they also have six great grandchildren, Emma, Adrian, Maya, Jackson, Addie, and Luke. Larry is also survived by his sister, Shirley (Boroff) Kinder.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Hazel (Bellis); and his brothers, Donald and Harold.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior.
Visitation will also be from 2-7 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the funeral home.
Larry’s chosen memorials are to Allen County Youth for Christ, Allen County SPCA, and Crisis Pregnancy Center.
We thank God for the gift of his life and the blessing of the time we spent with him. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson- rodakfuneralhome.com.
