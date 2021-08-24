AUBURN — Mary L Crager, 86, died on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at her home in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on June 1, 1935, to Benjamin L. and Bernice A. (Barnes) King.
Mary was a Garrett High School graduate and worked at Mossberg Industries in Garrett for 30 years, before retiring in 1997.
She was a member of Pythian Sisters and Garrett Eagles Post 1357. She loved to fish and ride her motorcycle.
Mary married Cola Crager on Aug. 8, 1953, in Garrett, and he passed away on July 8, 2015.
She is survived by four children, Betty “Jo” (Duane) Colgan, of Auburn, Steven L. (Debra) Crager, of Garrett, Kaye L. Keen, of Auburn and Edward A. (Laura Zeider) Crager, of Auburn; sister, Phyllis Balzer, of Auburn; 10 grandchildren, Joshua Smith, Adam Crager, Justin Crager, Chase Crager, Duane “Duey” Colgan, Jaci Lockwood, Jennifer Gustin, Michael Crager, Larry Keen Jr., and Lavina Ballard; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two grandsons, Bradley Smith and Leonard Keen; a great-granddaughter, Jesslynn Gustin; and four siblings, Dorothy Furnish, Carol Sleek, Tom King and Harry Barnes.
Services will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
Burial will follow at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.
Calling is 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the funeral home, with a memorial service by Pythian Sisters at the end of calling at 7 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to Riley Hospital for Children.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
