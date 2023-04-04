HUDSON — Charles (Charlie) Andrew Berg passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, surrounded by the love of his wife and family at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after battling cancer. He was 71 years old.
Charlie was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Jan. 30, 1952, the son of Herbert and Margaret (Momper) Berg, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Charlie was the third of 12 children.
After graduating from Sacred Heart and Bishop Luers, Charlie attended Indiana University, graduating in 1974, with a Bachelor of Art's Degree in Mathematics. He was definitely a fan of IU basketball and watched the Hoosiers play every chance he could.
Early on in Charlie’s career in Information Technology, he traveled all over North America. He worked in the Automobile and Transportation industries. Charlie was super intelligent, but also very humble. Everyone enjoyed working with Charlie. He was highly respected by his superiors and peers. He retired in 2017.
On Oct. 24, 1992, Charlie married Terri Francies of Fallston, Maryland. They dated 3,000 miles apart for two years, until Charlie moved from California to Maryland, to marry the woman of his dreams. In 1993, they moved to their 66-acre farm in Hudson, Indiana, where he resided until his death. Charlie enjoyed life on the farm with Terri, especially when his nieces and nephews came to visit. Charlie loved children. He certainly had the gift to calm a fussy baby by just holding them in his large, warm hands.
Charlie played various sports, but golf was his favorite. He enjoyed golfing with his family and friends the majority of his life. Canoeing in the boundary waters and hiking in the mountains were also favorite activities. Charlie and Terri spent many vacations hiking, particularly in the Canadian Rockies. Charlie loved the Lake Louise area.
Being 6’5”, Charlie was a large presence, but he will always be remembered for his kind and gentle nature, respect for others, appreciation of his friends, and love for his wife, family, and pies.
Surviving are his siblings, Carolyn (Irvin) Hart, Michael (Maria) Berg, Suzanne (Kevin) Giant, Margaret Walda, Herbert Berg, Annette (Charles Michael) McDonald, Thomas Berg (Paul Alvarado), James Berg, John (Jennifer) Berg and Gerald (Julie) Berg; and many nieces and nephews.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Margaret Berg; and brother, Robert Joseph Berg.
Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m., on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 8, 2023, also at the funeral home, with a one hour visitation prior to the service.
As per Charlie’s wishes, memorial donations are to ACRES Land Trust, P.O. Box 665, Huntertown, IN 46748.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
