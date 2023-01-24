AUBURN — Max L. Landrum, 87, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
He was born on Aug. 30, 1935, in Huntington, Indiana, to Dale and Ester (Spratt) Landrum.
Max married Sue J. Tague on Aug. 11, 1984, in Auburn, and she survives in Auburn.
He started working with his father in the family farm machinery business called Landrum Equipment. He retired from DeKalb Agra in Waterloo, after 21 years of service. He also helped build DeKalb Middle School and worked for several companies doing heating, plumbing and construction.
Max was raised Catholic.
He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge in Elwood, Indiana, and was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Auburn.
Also surviving are four children, Jeffrey (Sandy) Landrum, of Elwood, Michelle Mendenhall, of Elwood, Kelly (Randy) Hunter, of Kentucky and Rae Jean (Jimmy) Ray, of St. Placid, Florida; three stepchildren, Carl (Lisa) DeWitt Jr., of Auburn, Robert DeWitt, of Auburn and LuCinda (Dennis) Washler, of Butler; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Rex Landrum, of Elwood; and sister, Nancy Caldwell, of Elwood.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Patty Caldwell.
Services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service.
Pastor Don Delagrange will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation also will be from 3-7 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to DeKalb Humane Society, P.O. Box 806, Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
