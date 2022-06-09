ALBION — Lester "Pete" T. Keister, 91, longtime resident of rural Albion, Indiana, passed away at 6:30 a.m., on June 7, 2022, at Waterford Crossing Healthcare in Goshen, after a 10-day stay at Goshen Health Hospital.
Mr. Keister was born on Sept. 26, 1930, in Noble County, Indiana, to Thurlo and Venis (Winebrenner) Keister. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Wolf Lake High School in 1949.
On July 7, 1951, he was united in marriage in Merriam to Grace Shanabarger. She preceded him in death on July 31, 2011. He lived all but the last year of his life in Noble County.
He was the owner/operator of Merriam Feed Mill for 45 years. He retired from there in 1993.
Pete was a member of Merriam Christian Chapel Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, raising livestock, and attending his children's and grandchildren's activities.
He is survived by one son, Gary (Norma) Keister, of Goshen; two daughters, Marcia (Steve) Provines, of Auburn and Debra (Bill) Smith, of Ligonier; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Adara Grace Clark; sister, Naomi Gaff; two brothers, Calvin and Arthur Keister.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m., on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, IN 46723.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Merriam Christian Chapel Church 3985 South, US-33 Albion, IN 46701, with calling one hour prior to the service.
Burial will take place at Merriam Christian Chapel Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Merriam Christian Church.
