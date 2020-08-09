AUBURN — Martha Jean White, 58, of Auburn, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Arrangements are by Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Shots fired during police pursuit
- Gravit sentenced to 48 years for killing West Noble coach, teacher
- Woman allegedly leads police on 100 mph chase
- Continental bringing jobs, tech to Auburn
- Kendallville announces curbside cleanup for September
- Police search for missing Kendallville man
- Noble County records 29th COVID-19 death
- State launches new COVID-19 positivity tracker
- Music teacher retires after 59-year career
- Chautauqua Days a go amid COVID-19
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- God is joy and hope
- Enjoy the outdoors: Sunshine boosts vitamin D levels
- Part of the family: How one puppy changed our lives forever
- We need to lead the way
- Contributors and workers make blood drive a success
- Auburn Shifters Car Club says thank you
- How’s it going? Positive news about a negative
- Police pursuit captures most reader views
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.