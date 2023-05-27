LAGRANGE — Linda Lee Perkins, 84, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Monday, May 22, 2023, at her home.
Linda was born on Aug. 16, 1938, in Sturgis, Michigan, to L. Roger and Lillian M. (Spears) Perkins.
Living most of her life in the area, she worked from 1967-1993, at Kirsch Company in Sturgis, Michigan.
Linda enjoyed camping, traveling, and riding in her dune buggy. For many years she enjoyed her time going into northern Michigan.
Surviving is her life partner, Carol Melchi, of LaGrange, Indiana; two nieces, Rhonda (Dave) Vian, of Auburn, Indiana, and Robin Heller of Auburn, Indiana; seven great-nieces and nephews; three great-great-nieces and nephews; Carol’s children, Pam (Cecil) Miller, of Shipshewana, Indiana, and Doug (Shelly) Melchi, of Markle, Indiana; and her four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Jimmie H. Perkins and Bill R. Perkins.
According to her wishes, cremation will take place.
A private family burial will be held at East Springfield Cemetery in LaGrange, Indiana.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
