WATERLOO — Donnie Crager, 59, of Waterloo, Indiana, suddenly passed away on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Feb. 10, 1962, in Auburn, Indiana, to Joe and Goldie (Whitaker) Crager.
He attended Hamilton High School and worked for 20 years at Indiana Phoenix/HMC in Avilla.
Surviving are two daughters, Kandy Crager, of Hamilton and Amber (Edward) Clark, of Wolcottville; his fiancé, Deborah Landers, of Waterloo; two stepdaughters, Brynn (Nate) Shultz of Fort Wayne and Tiffany (Jason) Wetzel, of Auburn; eight grandchildren, Kelsea Crager, Brielle Miller, Emma Crager, Jackson Shultz, Karmyn Eich, Ella Shultz, Dakoda Clark and Hunter Clark; great-granddaughter, Mercy Taylor; brothers and sisters, Geneva (Richard) Freed, Robert (Nancy) Crager, Goldie Rae Sherman, James (Sharon) Crager, Richard (Bernice) Crager, Judy (Brian) Wilson and Joyce Strabbing; Mitchell (Rosanna) Crager, Millard (Mona) Crager and Joe (Bobbie) Crager Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Billy Crager, Sherman Crager and Larry Crager; four sisters, Margie Handshoe, Lois Wilson, Kathy Jo Crager and Thelma Collins; and a nephew Robert Warstler.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St,, Auburn, IN 46706.
Calling is Wednesday from 2-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Burial will take place following the service at Butler Cemetery, Butler, Indiana.
Memorials may be given to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
To leave a condolence visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.