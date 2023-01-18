ANGOLA — Eric Erling Pedersen, 61, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Oct. 28, 1961, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Kjell and Nancy (Juhasz) Pedersen.
Eric graduated from Homestead High School in 1980, and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Eric started working for FCI Construction in Auburn, Indiana, as Project Manager and worked his way up to being the CEO for the company. He genuinely enjoyed going to work every day and working with his fellow employees.
Eric was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, Indiana.
When he was not working on DYI projects around the house, he would like to tinker around on things that needed fixed. He enjoyed watching Nascar and Formula One races with his sons. He loved motorcycles, more specifically Harleys, and loved going on his annual trip with his wife to Sturgis, South Dakota. He also enjoyed traveling. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Cheryl “Cheri” Pedersen, of Angola, Indiana; children, Matthew Pedersen, of Butler, Indiana, Tyler (Sadie) Pedersen, of Edon, Ohio, Kris (Rose) Rarey, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Whitney (Tilvis) Short, of Angola, Indiana; his mother, Nancy Pedersen, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; brothers, Ken (Kim) Pedersen, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and David (Cathy) Pedersen, of Leonardo, New Jersey. Also surviving are his eight beloved grandchildren, Addison, Eleanor, Sloane, Sebastian, Katherine, Sullivan, Tommy and Cora.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kjell Pedersen.
Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, 2-6 p.m., at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, Indiana, with Father Osman Ramos officiating.
Burial will be at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made in Eric’s memory to the IU Multiple Myeloma Research, P.O. Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207. Please put In Memory of Eric E. Pedersen in the memo line.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.