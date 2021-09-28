ANGOLA — Lawrence Dean Goings passed away peacefully at his home in Angola, Indiana, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. He was 96 years old.
Dean grew up in Flint, Indiana, and after high school in September 1943, he began his 10-year career in the U.S. Army, serving in World War II and the Korean War as a Sgt. Major before leaving the service. He also enjoyed serving as Commander of the American Legion Post 31 in Angola.
Dean worked at Tri-State Lanes before becoming the owner/operator of Redwood Lanes. Bowling was his passion as he taught elementary, middle school, high school students as well as those who aspired to become professional bowlers. Redwood Lanes was one of the first bowling alleys in the State of Indiana to install automatic scorers, a fact that Dean was so proud of.
One of the highlights of his life, was when Dean was nominated and accompanied by John Hicks on the 15th Honor Flight of Northeastern Indiana, which recognizes veterans who served in World War II and Korean war. He and fellow service members were flown to Washington D.C., where they visited the memorials dedicated to those who served and sacrificed their lives for our country.
Dean was born in 1925, to McKinley and Bessie Marie Goings.
Surviving are his children, Curtis Goings, of Angola, Indiana, Tara (Sid) Goings Sach, of Narberth, Pennsylvania; Margaux (Terry) Dazey, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and three grandchildren, Asher Sachs, Brielle Dazey and Taya Dazey; and one brother, Sam (Jane) Goings, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Shannon Goings in 1977; two sisters, Margeret Holiday and Lucille Mowry; and one brother, Harold Goings.
Services will be held on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at noon, with visitation two hours prior at MidWest Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana.
Preferred memorials may be made to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.