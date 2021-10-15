LAGRANGE — Joseph P. Krontz, age 45, from LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at 3:32 p.m., at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Joseph was born the son of Walter P. Krontz Jr., and My-Thi Le on April 8, 1976, in Coldwater, Michigan.
He graduated from Fremont High School and enjoyed a career in maintenance at Trin Inc., in Ashley, Indiana. He also enjoyed paintball, video games, remote-controlled planes and cars, and attending air shows.
Joseph is survived by his mother, My-Thi Tomlinson; stepfather, Bill Tomlinson; daughter, Delainey Krontz; his sister, Susie (Andy) Schaetzle, of Bourbon, Indiana; his nephews, Jonathan Schaetzle, of Warsaw, Indiana, Cody Schaetzle, of Warsaw, Indiana, and William Schaetzle, of Bourbon, Indiana; and his niece, Chrissi Schaetzle, of Reno, Nevada.
Joseph was preceded in death by his father, Walter Krontz Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, from noon to4 p.m., at the American Legion, 100 Industrial Parkway, LaGrange, IN 46761.
Thank you to all our friends and community for your support during this difficult time.
Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in assisting the family with arrangements.
