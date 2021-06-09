DUNEDIN, Fla. — Linda Lee Bader, age 71, of Dunedin, Florida, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Marietta, Georgia.
Linda was born on Jan. 18, 1950, in Lafayette, Indiana, to John E. and Ruth L. (McPhetridge) Couey.
She was the wife of Larry R. Parker from 1971 to 1980, and the wife of Brian R. Bader, who died in 2005.
Linda was a graduate of DeKalb High School in Waterloo, Indiana, Purdue University (BS) and University of Phoenix (MBA).
She retired from All Children's Hospital in Saint Petersburg, Florida.
She enjoyed quilting and was a fabulous cookie baker.
Linda will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. She loved to read and encouraged others to explore reading.
Linda is survived by her son, Andrew Parker (Jessica), of Marietta, Georgia; grandchildren, Andrew Jr., Aiden, Samantha and Alexander Parker; her daughter, Lindsey Naylor (Isaiah), of Dunedin, Florida; grandchildren, Lilly, Riley and Zoey Naylor; her two brothers, Pierre Francis O'Hare II (Kathleen), of Howard, Ohio, and Donald Couey (Linda), of Padre Island, Texas; her sister, Sandra Clark (Steven), of Bloomfield, Indiana; nieces, Molly Stassfurth (Damian), Rebecca Bortner (Mitchell), Sara Rizza, Tasha Hudson (Brandon), Christa Bader-Hancock (Danny) and Sydney Bader; nephews, Michael Couey (Stephanie) and Scott Clark.
There will be no service, per Linda's request.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda Bader's memory to John Hopkins All Children's Foundation, P.O. Box 3142, St. Petersburg, FL 33731-3142.
