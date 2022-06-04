FORT WAYNE — Janiece M. Bunting, 88, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Janiece was born on Nov. 20, 1933, in Columbia City, Indiana, a daughter of the late Henry and Lulu Keiser.
Janiece met her future husband at the Java Shop in downtown Fort Wayne, and they spent 50 years of marriage together.
She was Miss Columbia City in 1951, and was a contestant in the Miss Teen Indiana Pageant. Janiece sang at the Grand Ole Opry, among various other places. She really enjoyed spending time in the country and on the farm. In her spare time, she was an artist and musician. She wrote her own music and participated in recitals at Sweetwater Sound.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society, a published author, a ceramic shop owner and involved with various other activities throughout the course of her life.
Janiece was a waitress for 45 years, and thoroughly enjoyed it.
Janiece is survived by her children, Dean (Amy) Bunting, Robin Phillips and John (Cynda) Bunting; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Janiece was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bunting; son, Kimmy LaMarr Keiser; stepchildren, Robert F. Bunting Jr., and Joseph Keith Bunting; sister, Helen Keiser; and grandchildren, Sara, Michael and Mitchell Bunting.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, June 4, 2022, with calling one hour prior at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46805.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Burial will take place at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.
