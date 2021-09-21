GARRETT — Mary Jane Clemons died on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at her home in Garrett, Indiana.
She was born in Mongo, Indiana, to Perry R. and Bernice (Wilson) Tropp.
Mary Jane was a Mongo High School graduate and worked as a bartender for more than 20 years.
She is survived by three sons and a daughter, Mike Jones, of Rome City, Jeff Jones, of Coldwater, Michigan, Rita Ternet, of Garrett and Gary Jones, of New York; there are 17 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Clemons; three sons, William Jones, David “Pat” Jones and Greg Jones; a daughter, Kathy Parker; two grandsons, Jeremy Jones and Jarrod Parker; and two brothers, Perry Troop Jr., and Frank Tropp.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
The family will receive friends for an hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m., on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in Mary Jane's name to DeKalb County Humane Shelter or Noble County Humane Shelter.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
