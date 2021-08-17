Edna Irene Null, 94, of Syracuse, Indiana, passed away at 9:32 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Leesburg, Indiana.
Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, Indiana.
Updated: August 17, 2021 @ 1:56 am
