LAAGRANGE — Robert Shannon “Bobby” Boggs, 50, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Bob was born on Jan. 28, 1972, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Owen David and Connie Ireta (Miller) Boggs.
He was a 1990 Lakeland High School graduate, where he was a member of the Lakeland FFA. He was a member of the LaGrange County 4-H program while growing up. Bobby was also a graduate of the Nashville Auto-Diesel College.
He worked for many years as a diesel mechanic.
Surviving are his mother, Connie I. Boggs, of LaGrange, Indiana; a brother, David Owen Boggs, of Goshen, Indiana; a sister, Susan (Sean) McBryde, of Madison, Wisconsin; a niece, Makenzie McBryde, of Madison, Wisconsin; and a nephew, Michael (Hailey) McBryde, of Madison, Wisconsin.
His father, Owen David Boggs preceded him in death on Jan. 30, 2015.
A visitation will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m., and continue until the time of the funeral service at noon, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
The Rev. Dexter Garman will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, c/o Mizpah Shrine Center, 1015A Memorial Way, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
