Tod Wolfrum, age 85, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at The Town House in Fort Wayne.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Wolfrum are pending with Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: January 8, 2022 @ 9:26 pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.