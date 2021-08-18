AVILLA — Cynthia A. Leazier, 63, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Feb. 4, 1958, to Robert H. And Marian E. (Smith) Shuler. Her parents preceded her in death.
She graduated from New Haven High School.
She was a member of the ASPCA, Wounded Warrior Project and Disabled American Veterans.
She loved gardening, birds, loved being at their special place at the lake and most of all she loved her family.
Cynthia married Ken Leazier at their home in Avilla, on July 23, 2005.
She worked at Trelleborg for 20 years and then worked at Dexter Axle for the last 12 years.
She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Ken G. Leazier; daughter, Holli Brown; stepson, Austin Leazier; brother, Allan (Marcy) Shuler; and a sister, Kathy (Philip) Reynolds.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, IN, 46723.
Memorials may be made to Noble County Humane Shelter.
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
