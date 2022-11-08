LAGRANGE — Ned T. Nelson, 86, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Nelson was born on April 12, 1936, in Topeka, Indiana, to Thomas O. and Edna (Kemp) Nelson.
Living his lifetime in LaGrange County, he worked many years with his parents at Nelson Motors in LaGrange, Indiana. After the business closed, Ned worked for Spreuer & Son, delivering trailers/machinery and Farmers State Bank, retiring after 15 years of service as head of maintenance.
Ned and his wife, Dorothy, loved to travel with the group, BMW Motorcycles of America, seeing different parts of the county. He was a great storyteller, jokester and a skilled mechanic who could fix anything. He also loved to tinker.
On June 8, 1957, in LaGrange, Indiana, he married Dorothy J. Munson; Mrs. Nelson survives in LaGrange.
Also surviving are his two daughters, Shari Shank, of Shipshewana, Indiana, and Tammy (Tim) Tevlin, of Elkhart, Indiana; a son, Patrick Nelson, of LaGrange, Indiana; five grandchildren, Adam Shank, Erica Shank, Laurel Nelson, Chad Tevlin and Austin Tevlin; a sister, Rose Pratt, of Elkhart, Indiana; and two nephews, Kim Pratt and Kelly Pratt.
Preceding Ned in death were his parents, T.O. and Edna Nelson; and a daughter, Karen Nelson.
A memorial visitation will take place on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.