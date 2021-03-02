ORLAND — Tyler Michael E. Curtis, age 16, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, near Orland, Indiana.
He was born on March 16, 2004, in Angola, Indiana.
For those who knew Tyler Curtis, you know that he was born FIRST to Craig and Maria Curtis. This was no mistake; he HAD to be first. Not because he was selfish, but because he was a protector, a defender. Not just for his brothers, Chace and Nate, but for everyone he cared about.
If Tyler loved you, he made sure you knew it. No matter who was around to see or hear, he always told you he loved you and you knew without a doubt that he meant it. But you didn’t have to be in his inner circle for him to show you kindness. Tyler, always the perfect gentleman, went out of his way to talk to and be nice to everyone … unless of course, you offended him, those he loved, or scuffed up his shoes. With impeccable taste and a meticulous appearance, Ty had a style all his own. He was even known to retire his favorite shoes simply because someone else purchased the same pair.
You couldn’t walk into a room without noticing Tyler Curtis. With blazing blue eyes, a contagious smile, and quick-witted humor, he could charm anyone and most certainly did on quite a few occasions. After Tyler laid out his rationale, sweetness, and most sincere intentions, you simply gave up and walked away smiling, shaking your head, and believing that you, certainly not Tyler, had it wrong all along.
Tyler could not be outsmarted. His cool, calm, and collected nature was no doubt a product of having already read the manual, watched the tutorial, and studied the subject. Even as a baby, Tyler was a watcher. He would study everything around him and seemed to master the skill his first time around. In the unlikely event that it didn’t go as he planned, he would contemplate the advice of others with a polite nod, but already knew exactly what needed to be done.
Tyler embodied a quiet confidence. Okay, well maybe it wasn’t quiet. But it was most certainly an elegant, yet sturdy, poise. You never saw him sweat anything. You would never hear him say there was something he couldn’t do. If he was determined to accomplish something, he would grind it out with a finesse that made it appear effortless.
Leadoff hitters must possess certain characteristics. They need to be competent, controlled, and disciplined. They courageously go first so that those in the dugout can get a read on what is to come. They do whatever it takes to get on for the sake of the team. And sometimes, they have to be willing to lean into the pitch so the rest of the team has a chance to bring it home. From his first moment to the legacy he will leave behind, Tyler Michael E. Curtis was a true leadoff hitter.
Survivors include his parents, Craig and Maria Curtis, of Orland, Indiana; a brother, Nate, at home; grandmother, Cindy Curtis, of Angola, Indiana; and grandparents, Steve and Donna Thompson, of Angola, Indiana.
Tyler and Chace were preceded in death by a grandfather, Mel Curtis.
Visitation for Tyler and his brother Chace will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, from noon to 3 p.m., and from 5-8 p.m., at Prairie Heights High School Gymnasium, 0305 S. C.R. 1150E, LaGrange, IN 46761.
Funeral services for Tyler and Chace Curtis will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Prairie Heights High School Gymnasium.
The Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate the services.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private burial will follow the services at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
Facial masks and social distancing requirements will be in effect for anyone wishing to attend the visitation and services. Please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well, go on our website and sign the guestbook with your condolences.
Per request of the Curtis family, NO flowers or memorial tokens will be delivered to the visitation or service.
If you would like to make any donations please send or deliver to: #CurtisStrong827 Memorial, Farmers State Bank, 220 S. Detroit St., LaGrange, IN 46761
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
