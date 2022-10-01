WATERLOO — Craig B. Hamilton, 67, died on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at his home in Waterloo, Indiana.
He was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on July 7, 1955. His father was Dale Hamilton Jr., and his mother was Patricia (Edgett) Dillon, and they have both passed away, as has a sister, Debbie Bennett.
Craig was a Tool and Die specialist and he owned and operated West Michigan Tool and Die.
He is survived by two sons, Benjamin Dale Hamilton, of Seattle, Washington, and Nathan Craig Hamilton and his wife, Julie, of Parchment, Michigan; two grandchildren, Lillian Olive-Mae Hamilton and Johnathan Alexander-Lee Hamilton; three stepchildren, Carly Waterfield Russell, Lucas Waterfield and Autumn Waterfield; and their seven children; brother, Patrick (Julie Minnick) Hamilton, of Waterloo; and sister, Mary (Pat) O’Connell, of Battle Creek, Michigan; eight nieces and nephews; stepbrothers and stepsister, Harold (Dianna) Blanchard, Jerald Blanchard and Dar.
No services are planned at this time.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, are assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
