KENDALLVILLE — Steven Lee Wallace, 59, of Kendallville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Kendallville.
He was born Nov. 6, 1962, in Richmond, Indiana, to Gary Wallace and Denise (Porter) McIntosh. His mother preceded him in death.
Mr. Wallace retired from General Type in Washington, D.C., where he was a typesetter and printer.
Steve was talented at his work and was a creative writer. He enjoyed restoring old houses, especially his row house home in DC. He was a natural handyman who was good at woodworking and fixing anything electrical. Riding his bike was a hobby he enjoyed.
Surviving are his wife, Helen Margaret “Meg” Tulloch, of Kendallville; his father and stepmother, Gary and Mary Wallace, of Houston, Texas; two brothers, Craig (Stacie) Wallace, of San Carlos, California, and Derek (Denny) Williams, of Aurora, Colorado; and a niece and nephew.
A celebration of life service is being planned for a later date at Brimfield United Methodist Church.
Preferred memorials are to the donor’s choice.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
