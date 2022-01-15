COLUMBIA CITY — Jack Clayton Eber, 80, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 5:20 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in the company of family at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, where he had been a patient since Dec. 26, 2021.
Born on Dec. 9, 1941, in Muncie, Indiana, he was a son of the late Virgil Clayton and Clara Belle (Milligan) Eber. He grew up around Loon Lake and graduated from Larwill High School in 1959.
In 1963, Jack married Susan Ann Frank. They were blessed with three children, Douglas, Dale and Jacqueline.
He was hired by Weatherhead, Columbia City, in 1962, joining his father and brother, who were also employed there. Working as a machine operator for 35 years, he also served as a union steward. He retired in 1997.
On Aug. 2, 1986, he married Patricia J. Goff. They made their home in Columbia City. Patricia died on Feb. 15, 2018.
He enjoyed golf and bowling in his younger years, participating in the local leagues. He liked to garden throughout his adult life, taking great pride in his tomatoes. Preparing for a long-anticipated trip through the Colorado Rocky Mountains, the couple physically conditioned by taking long walks throughout the town. Following a stroke in 2014, mobility for Jack became an issue. After Pat’s passing, his children presented him with a wheelchair-accessible van and a power chair to keep him mobile.
Over the years, his memberships included the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Loyal Order of Moose, VFW Auxiliary - Post 5582, and UAW Local 2049, all of Columbia City.
Surviving are his children, Doug Clayton (Krista Gilbert) Eber, of Columbia City, Dale Scott Eber, of Fort Wayne and Jacqueline Sue (Jason Orr) Eber-Orr, of Columbia City; and grandchildren, Foster Clayton Eber and Miranda S. Eber.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Hobbs; and a brother, Richard Eber.
The funeral service is at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial will be at South Park Annex Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
