MONTGOMERY, Mich. — Mary J. Gollnick, 75, of Montgomery, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at her home.
She was born on Oct. 19, 1945, in Curtis, Michigan, to Adelbert and Mildred (Waters) Smith.
She married Gerald “Butch” Gollnick on Jan. 27, 1963, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 31, 2007.
Mary graduated from Coldwater High School and retired from Angola Wire Products.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending tractor shows. She will be remembered for her selfless nature and always helping those in need.
She was a member of Fremont Community Church where she also volunteered at the food bank.
Survivors include three children, Peggy Gollnick, Juanita (David) Rice and Colt (Christi) Gollnick; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Vera; and brother, Lawrence.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; daughter, Mary Lou; one granddaughter; and siblings, Martha, James and Dorothy.
Funeral services for Mary Gollnick will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading, with Pastor Josh Hawkins officiating.
Interment will follow at California Corners Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, from 10 a.m., until the time of service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
