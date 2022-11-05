COLUMBIA CITY — Ingrid Vivian "Viv" Coyle, 81, of Columbia City, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer, Massachusetts.
Born on Feb. 27, 1941, in Greenwich, Connecticut, she was a daughter of the late Einar and Ellen (Heikkinen) Carlson. At age 1, her parents moved to a log cabin they had built in East Putman, Connecticut.
She graduated from Putnam High School in 1959. Continuing her education at the University of New England (UNE), Portland, Maine, she received her AAS in Medical Assisting in 1961.
Active and outgoing, she developed her singing talent early in life, singing at church as part of a trio harmonizing songs, eventually singing on Saturdays on local radio. She sang in the high school chorus, Allstate Chorus in Hartford, college chorus, and Faux Pas. She was one of 10 women who sang a cappella at colleges throughout the Northeast, at civic events, and on TV.
Her talents and good looks led her to become Miss New London 1959, and 1959 Poultry Princess of the Northeast in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Runner-up for 1960 Miss Connecticut Professional Photography in Hartford, she was invited to compete at Miss Universe/Miss World in Florida, but declined to concentrate on college.
On July 7, 1962, she married Dallas Roy Coyle and moved near Brunswick Naval Air Station. She took a job at the local hospital doing medical transcriptions and selling Avon. When a deployment took her husband to England, she moved with the couple's infant son to Connecticut, and lived with her parents. After Dallas returned to the U.S., the couple moved to Columbia City, where Viv found a job in medical records. In 1967, she joined Dana Corporation in Churubusco, becoming the administrative assistant to the plant manager, retiring in 1997.
Retirement meant new adventures as recreational gold prospectors, living part-time in their RV; they took in our vast country's scenery and National Parks, moving between mining camps around the USA. She enjoyed grandchildren, reading, china painting, photography, music, poetry, class reunions, and a 2004 return to relatives in Sweden, until Dallas's declining health. Dallas died on Dec. 3, 2012.
Through the years, she belonged to UNE Alumni Assoc., Thorncreek Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Women's Auxiliary; Indiana Truck Puller's Association; ARCA; NRA; ABWA; Boy Scout troop advisor; Manapogo Gospel Group; Woodstock Players; Curtain Company Players; Whitley County Artists' Guild; Churubusco Rotary; Thorncreek School PTO; Lighthouse Homeless Shelter; Courthouse Christmas; Little Turtle Archaeology Society; Whitley County Patriots; Lost Dutchman's Mining Association; and Gold Prospectors Association of America.
She is survived by her beloved family, "worth more than all the world's gold" sons, Tim (Michelle) Coyle, of Larwill and Ted (Kristin) Coyle, of Columbia City; grandchildren, Marcus, Jacob, Tyler, Elizabeth, Kable, Kason, Kaleb, Jessica Lipke; brother-in-law, Larry (Rosie) Coyle; nieces; nephews; dear friends; and faithful dog, Cinnamon.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Carlson; and a granddaughter, Krystal Elizabeth.
The funeral service is set for 3 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial will be beside her husband at Thorn Cemetery, Ormas.
Visitation is from noon until the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are to I.V. Coyle family care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home or Mission 25, Columbia City.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.