AUBURN — Rose Ellen Hudson, 91, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born March 12, 1931, in Corunna to Vern and Edna (Leins) Myers.
Rose married David F. Hudson on Oct. 19, 1957, in Corunna, and he passed away March 20, 2004.
She was a homemaker. She also was an Avon representative for several years.
Rose was a member and enjoyed serving the Auburn Alliance Church in Auburn. She led many Sunday School classes and Bible study classes throughout the years.
She enjoyed yard work, afternoon drives and most of all, spending time with her family.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Mitch and Mary Ann Hudson of Fort Wayne; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Michael Alexander of Auburn; four grandchildren, Dane (Fawn) Alexander, Ashley Leff, Sara Hudson and Corey Hudson; and eight great-grandchildren, Kole, Clay, Kinley, India, Francesca, Moses, Hope and Rosie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers and a sister.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Dane Alexander officiating. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Auburn Alliance Church, 805 Old Brick Rd, Auburn.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
