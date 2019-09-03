Karen Grossman
WOLCOTTVILLE — Karen J. Grossman, 76, of Wolcottville, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Johnson Township (LaGrange County) on April 28, 1943, to Karl H and Veva (Smith) Grossman.
Karen spent her lifetime living in LaGrange County. She was a retired elementary school teacher at Parkside Elementary School in LaGrange. She taught there for 40 years and is a member of the Retired Teachers Association.
She was a very active member of the Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church. She was involved with many activities at the church, teaching Sunday school, helping with the after-school Kids Club program, Junior Church and Bible school.
Surviving Karen are her two brothers and sisters-in-law, Lawrence and LaVada Grossman and Gary and Marilynn Grossman, all of Wolcottville; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services for Karen will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church, 4860 S. C.R. 450E, Wolcottville, Indiana.
The Rev. Jim Taylor will officiate, and burial will take place in Woodruff Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 4-8 p.m.
Memorials may be contributed in Karen’s memory to the Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
