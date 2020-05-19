AUBURN — William “Bill” Howe, 81, of Auburn, Indiana, lost his fight with cancer on Sunday May 17, 2020.
He was born on May 7, 1939, in Butler, Indiana. His father was Louis Howe and his mother was Roberta (Coats) Stahl.
Bill worked for more than 50 years at Bohn Aluminum-Citation in Butler, before retiring in 2008.
He was involved with the DeKalb County Fair for 50 years and built race cars for many years. He was a former member of the Butler Eagles and enjoyed playing euchre at the Hamilton Fish and Game Club.
Bill married Gloria Woodcock on May 31, 1959, in Auburn, and she passed away May 13, 2018.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Kerry and Jamie Howe, of Angola; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother; and three sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Cindy Howe; two brothers; and three sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Calling will be on Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 2-7 p.m., and also on Friday from noon to 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., in Auburn. Due to public gathering restrictions, only 25 people will be allowed in the building at one time.
Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
