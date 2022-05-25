ANGOLA — On Monday, May 23, 2022, Barbara Rose, 94, advanced to dance in the head square in heaven. We only hope Dad can keep up.
Barbara Ann Penner was born on Dec. 19, 1927, to Arthur and Grace Penner, on a Fremont farm. She had one older sister, Gloria, who was stillborn, and has a younger sister, Marilyn Carney, of Angola.
Barbara graduated from Scott Center School in 1945, and moved to Angola, where she worked as a waitress at Bassett’s Restaurant. There, serving coffee and sandwiches, she met Ronald Rose. They married on March 17, 1950.
Barb worked in the county treasurer’s office with Ronnie, who was treasurer. This began a life-long career in bookkeeping in the treasurer’s and auditor’s offices, and she served as Steuben County Auditor for two terms. She balanced her books and her own checkbook to the penny, and woe betide the grandchild who didn’t cash a birthday check in a timely manner.
Barb was a consummate seamstress — sequined costumes, uniforms and flags for the high school drill team, clothes for her daughters, quilts — she literally wore out a Bernina sewing machine. She grew up roller skating and ice skating, then graduated to square and round dancing as a member of Magic Squares where she danced, even following a 2017 fracture, until 2018. She was 90 when she gave it up.
Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends, including her two daughters, Kathy Aldrich (Greg) and Karen Brown (Jerry); and her sister, Marilyn Carney, all of Angola, Indiana.
Barbara has five beloved grandchildren, Sarah Brown, Ron (Kara) Aldrich, Tom (Mallory) Brown, Mark (Tara) Brown and Brent (Kasey) Aldrich; and nine great-grandchildren, Terry Henion, Lily Wallace, Gloria Wallace, Evan Aldrich, Maggie Wallace, Julie Brown, Ryan Aldrich, Adam Brown and Maddison Aldrich. Barb will also be sorely missed by her adored cat, Peanut.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Friday, May 27, 2022, and on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 10-11 a.m., at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Mike Hamm officiating.
Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Powers Church or to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
