LAGRANGE — Paul W. Herman, 82, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on March 24, 2023, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital in LaGrange, Indiana.
Mr. Herman was born on Aug. 24, 1940, in Gary, Indiana, to George E. and Alvina Rose (Dasher) Herman.
Living in the LaGrange area for many years he was a dairy farmer. He was a former volunteer with the St. John and Mongo Fire Departments.
Paul was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in LaGrange, Indiana.
On Jan. 19, 1963, in Griffith, Indiana, he married Roberta Miller; Mrs. Herman preceded him in death on April 21, 2022.
Surviving are two daughters, Kelly (Mike) Howe, of LaGrange, Indiana, and Tammy (Edward) Landers, of Luverne, Alabama; a son, Paul W. (Lori) Herman Jr., of Hudson, Indiana; four grandchildren, Jessica (John) Certain, Jeannette (Derik) Miller, Sage (Justin) Adams and Josh Howe; five great-grandchildren, Maddison, Avery and Caleb Certain, and Braxton and Owen Miller; a sister, Mary Herman of Naperville, Illinois; two brothers, Tom (Amy) Herman, of Monticello, Indiana, and Joe (Pam) Herman, of Cedar Lake, Indiana; and a brother-in-law, Frank Keilman, of St. John, Indiana.
Preceding him in death along with his wife, were his parents, George and Alvina Herman; a sister, Patricia Keilman; and a brother, Father Chuck Herman.
The Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 0050 N. C.R. 100E, LaGrange, Indiana.
Father Antonio Gutierrez will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Wright Cemetery in rural Hudson, Indiana.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
A rosary service will follow the visitation beginning at 7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, LaGrange County 4-H Draft Horse Club, 6840 E. C.R. 100 S, LaGrange, IN 46761, or to masses to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
